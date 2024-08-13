PRETORIA, Aug 13 (Reuters) – South Africa’s unemployment rate rose to 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024 from 32.9% in the first quarter, data from the statistics agency showed on Tuesday.
Statistics South Africa said the number of unemployed people rose to 8.384 million in April-June this year from 8.226 million in January-March.
Under an expanded definition of unemployment, which includes those discouraged from seeking work, 42.6% were jobless in the second quarter compared with 41.9% in the previous three months.
Lowering the country’s unemployment rate – one of the highest in the world – is a priority for the coalition government that emerged after the African National Congress lost its majority in an election in May.
Laying out the government’s priorities for the next five years, President Cyril Ramaphosa said last month that officials thought small businesses and the informal sector held the greatest potential for job creation.
