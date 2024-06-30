JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) – South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed the Democratic Alliance party’s leader John Steenhuisen as agriculture minister in his new cabinet, Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday.
Ramaphosa reappointed the African National Congress’s Enoch Godongwana as finance minister and named Gwede Mantashe as mineral and petroleum resources minister, while Ronald Lamola was appointed minister of international relations and cooperation.
This is a developing story…
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya, Tannur Anders and Alexander Winning)