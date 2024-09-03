JOHANNESBURG, Sept 3 (Reuters) – South Africa’s biggest grocery retailer, Shoprite, has agreed to sell its furniture business including the OK Furniture and House & Home brands to discount retailer Pepkor, the companies said on Tuesday.
“The purchase consideration represents about 4% of Pepkor’s market capitalisation and will be settled in cash,” Pepkor, whose market value was 80.49 billion rand ($4.50 billion) on Monday, said in a statement.
($1 = 17.8907 rand)
