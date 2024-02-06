Canal Plus, a top shareholder in MultiChoice, had on Thursday offered 105 rand ($5.52) per share for every MultiChoice share it does not already own. It said the offer – worth 31.7 billion rand according to Reuters calculations – was a 40% premium to MultiChoice’s closing share price of 75 rand on Jan. 31.

The offer price was rejected by the continent’s biggest pay TV company, saying it significantly undervalued the group. MultiChoice said, however, it is open to talk to anyone about any deal so long as it is at a fair price.