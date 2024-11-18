Telkom, majority-owned by the government, said headline earnings per share (HEPS)-a profit measure, fell to 191.5 cents in the half-year ended Sept.30, up from 195 cents reported a year ago.

Its adjusted HEPS grew by 57.5%, excluding 160 million rand restructuring costs and the 618 million rand cost of switching its Telkom Retirement Fund from a defined benefit to a defined contribution funding arrangement.