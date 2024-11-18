JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) – Telkom, South Africa’s third-biggest telecom company, said on Monday its half-year profit fell 1.8%, with its broadband service income partly offsetting ongoing erosion of revenue from fixed voice and legacy data.
Telkom, majority-owned by the government, said headline earnings per share (HEPS)-a profit measure, fell to 191.5 cents in the half-year ended Sept.30, up from 195 cents reported a year ago.
Its adjusted HEPS grew by 57.5%, excluding 160 million rand restructuring costs and the 618 million rand cost of switching its Telkom Retirement Fund from a defined benefit to a defined contribution funding arrangement.
Group revenue was marginally up 1.9% to 21.4 billion rand ($1.18 billion), while mobile service revenue saw a more robust growth of 10% both helped by the continued strong demand for value-compelling data propositions, said the company in a statement.
Telkom has been investing in migrating customers away from copper-based technology to faster and “next-generation network” (NGN) offerings such as fibre and LTE as customers seek faster internet for richer content.
Consequently, fibre data service revenue and IT services revenue recorded a growth of 15.5% and 1.9% respectively, offsetting the group’s costs of ditching legacy services.
“Our next-generation broadband offerings, enabled by ongoing capital investment in our networks, have positioned Telkom as the best-value mobile network in South Africa,” said the group which maintained a market-leading home connection rate of 50% for the period.
Telkom said in June it hopes to resume dividend payments at the end of the current financial year, after suspending them in 2020 to conserve cash and also buy much-needed spectrum.
($1 = 18.1434 rand)
(Reporting by Sfundo Parakozov)