The Johannesburg-based miner reported preliminary headline earnings per share of $0.98 for the financial year, up from $0.45 per share a year earlier. It is due to release its final full-year results on Sept. 5.

Harmony is among South Africa’s few remaining gold miners squeezing profits from some of the world’s oldest and deepest gold mines. It said gold output is expected to have risen 6% to 1.56 million ounces in the year through June 30, surpassing an earlier target of 1.55 million ounces.