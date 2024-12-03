The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, which tracks more than 90 large and mid-sized companies in South Korea, tumbled 6% to hit a 52-week low.

Korea Electric Power’s American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) dropped 5%, and Korean e-commerce giant Coupang shed 6%. KT Corporation, formerly Korea Telecom, saw shares fall 3%. Posco, a South Korean steel manufacturer, declined more than 6%.