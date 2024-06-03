Africa is a “crucial partner” for South Korea to further its industrial advances and “cooperation with Africa is not a choice but a necessity”, President Yoon Suk Yeol’s deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said.

At least 30 heads of state are attending the summit on Tuesday, with delegations from 48 countries participating. Yoon and the chair of African Union, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, will issue a joint statement, Yoon’s office said.