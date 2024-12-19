Dec 19 (Reuters) – Australian miner South32 said on Thursday it expects to rebuild alumina stocks in the coming days if trucking conditions remain favourable at the Mozal Aluminium smelter in Mozambique after operational disruptions at the site due to post-election civil unrest.
Earlier this month, the company retracted its output prediction for its Mozal Aluminium smelter in Mozambique, following protests by opposition supporters after a disputed election result in October, which led to increasing violence in the country.
According to South32, which owns 63.7% of the Mozal Aluminium smelter, the disturbances caused road closures that have made it more difficult to get raw materials to the smelter.
“Over the past few days, road blockages have largely cleared and we have been able to safely transport alumina from port to Mozal Aluminium,” South32 said.
The company adds that while the situation in Mozambique has improved, any escalation in civil unrest, which is likely after the election results by the Mozambique Constitutional Council on Dec. 23, can potentially impact trucking activity and operations at Mozal.
