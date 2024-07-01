Share
Space race: Is China ahead of the U.S.?
China’s Chang’e-6 lunar probe completed a 53-day mission on June 25, returning with the world’s first soil samples from the far side of the moon recently. The U.S. and China share similar goals of sending crewed missions to the moon by 2030 and establishing a base on the lunar South Pole. But is an international space race sustainable? #CNBC #Short #SpaceRace ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Mon, 01 Jul 2024 11:15:00 GMT
