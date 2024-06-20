Share
Standard Bank’s Kenny Fihla on advancing Africa’s energy transformation
In this CNBC Africa Special, Kenny Fihla, CEO for Corporate & Investment Banking at Standard Bank talks to Forbes Africa’s Managing Editor Renuka Methil on the progress Africa's biggest lender is making towards financing renewable energy projects. He also touches briefly on his professional history and the lessons he has learnt at the helm of the organisation.
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 09:04:38 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.