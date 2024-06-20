Markets
Standard Bank’s Kenny Fihla on advancing Africa’s energy transformation

In this CNBC Africa Special, Kenny Fihla, CEO for Corporate & Investment Banking at Standard Bank talks to Forbes Africa’s Managing Editor Renuka Methil on the progress Africa's biggest lender is making towards financing renewable energy projects. He also touches briefly on his professional history and the lessons he has learnt at the helm of the organisation.
Thu, 20 Jun 2024 09:04:38 GMT

