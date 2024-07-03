Share
Startup Caps EP10: Overview of transport tech in Africa
In this episode of Startup Caps we explore the world of transport and mobility sector. From ride-hailing apps to e-logistics platforms, tech startups in the transportation sector are transforming the way people and goods get around. But what are the biggest challenges and opportunities in this exciting space?
Wed, 03 Jul 2024 08:32:45 GMT
