Startup Caps EP2: Fintech opportunities in the digital era of AI
In the second episode of STARTUP CAPS, we unpack where the capital is going when it comes to new ventures in Africa. We take a deeper look into the fintech sector, which attracted a whopping $641 million in investments across the continent in 2023.
Thu, 09 May 2024 07:59:26 GMT
