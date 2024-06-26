Markets
Startup Caps EP9: Transforming Africa’s edtech sector

In this episode of Startup Caps, we explore how Africa's education sector is undergoing a digital transformation, with edtech startups playing a critical role. From providing affordable access, quality education and personalized learning experiences, these innovators are shaping the future of learning on the continent.
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 07:45:43 GMT

