As of 0905 GMT, MSCI’s gauge for emerging market stocks .MSCIEF rose 0.1%, briefly touching a near seven-month high, buoyed by advances in Chinese shares.

China blue-chips .CSI300 closed 1.4% higher, its seventh straight day of gains, while equities in Shanghai .SSEC advanced 1.0% as investors took heart over policymakers’ efforts to boost market confidence.