MSCI’s index of emerging market (EM) equities .MSCIEF was down 0.5% by 0957 GMT, while a gauge of regional currencies .MIEM00000CUS was flat against a firm dollar =USD.

Both EM stocks and currencies were set to end the first month of 2024 with their biggest monthly percentage drop since August as reduced bets of U.S. interest rate cuts and fresh concerns about China’s faltering economy sapped risk appetite.