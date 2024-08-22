MSCI’s emerging market equities index edged 0.2% higher. The symposium of global central bankers starts later in the day and markets are hoping Powell’s speech will offer further insights into the central bank’s interest rate path.

China’s Tencent Holdings, which has the second-highest weighting on the index, rose about 1.7%, but gains were capped by weakness in Chinese consumer and electric vehicle stocks amid simmering trade tensions.