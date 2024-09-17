CNBC Logo
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Swim together or drown separately: Secretary-General Scotland on Commonwealth’s climate agenda

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland sits down with Tania Bryer to talk about the organization’s importance, the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting and the reign of King Charles III. #CNBC #CNBCConversation #Commonwealth ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 17 Sep 2024 16:17:52 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top