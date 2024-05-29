Share
T-Bills calm as investors focus on ₦500bn OMO auction
Activities at the Treasury Bills market has been calm today as investors turn their attention to the 500-billion-naira OMO auction. Traders at UBA expect the sentiments to persist due to the auction. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 29 May 2024 14:31:29 GMT
