JOHANNESBURG, Nov 27 (Reuters) – Takealot, South Africa’s biggest pure-play online retailer, on Wednesday opened its third distribution centre in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, as it seeks to offer faster deliveries in the country’s second most populated region.
The e-commerce giant, owned by tech investor Naspers has been operating in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) for over a decade but fulfilling orders through its other warehouses.
“The centre is a strategic enhancement of our delivery network to better service the people of the province,” Frederik Zietsman, CEO of Takealot Group said in a statement.
Located in the coastal city of Durban, the facility spans 43,000 square metres and is equipped to ship up to 45,000 units per day, the company said.
Durban, being one of South Africa’s leading industrial and economic hubs, plays an important role in the country’s trade and logistics networks, Zietsman said.
“The city’s infrastructure connects regional markets to global supply chains, and its strategic location offers unmatched access to key transport routes. The new Distribution Centre enables Takealot to leverage on these logistical advantages,” he added.
Takealot, which is defending its market share against newcomer U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon, has two other distribution centres, in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
