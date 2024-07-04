Traffic drives down Sokoine Drive at dusk away from modern high rise buildings in the Ilala central business district in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. (Photo by: Andy Soloman/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

DAR ES SALAAM, July 4 (Reuters) – Tanzania’s central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 6% on Thursday.

Inflation in the East African nation was steady at 3.1% year on year in May, below the Bank of Tanzania’s 5% target.

The economy has remained resilient despite some of the worst droughts and floods on record.

The government forecasts 5.4% growth in 2024, supported by increased private sector activity and investment and a favourable global economic backdrop.

This is a developing story…

(Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Alexander Winning)

