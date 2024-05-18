Share
Tesla’s Chinese rival Nio undercuts the Model Y by $4000
Chinese electric car company Nio revealed the first car for its new, lower-priced brand, Onvo, will be about $4,000 cheaper than Tesla's comparable Model Y. Fierce competition in China's electric car market has prompted many companies to cut prices.
Sat, 18 May 2024 23:00:13 GMT
