The 2024 Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting
Africa's energy framework is at a significant turning point, increasingly focusing on alternative energy solutions. Nonetheless, the challenges posed by global funding and infrastructural demands remain critical. CNBC Africa will bring key voices from the Africa50 General Shareholders Meeting in Madagascar, where pivotal stakeholders will engage in discussions regarding innovative financing approaches to enhance the implementation of renewable infrastructure initiatives.
Mon, 23 Sep 2024 06:38:23 GMT