Speaking on the partnership, Aminata Kane, CEO Orange Money Group, Middle East and Africa, says, “This collaboration is an opportunity to bring top notch innovation to our customers, allow to pay with the Mastercard card linked to their Orange Money wallet when they travel internationally, and give them access to online shopping all over the world, in a simple and secure way. By offering our users the ability to pay effortlessly with Mastercard virtual card, we open the door to a world of new possibilities and promote their financial independence.”

“At Mastercard, we are committed to advancing financial inclusion by leveraging cutting-edge technology to create meaningful, scalable impact. Our collaboration with Orange Money represents a significant step in unlocking the full potential of digital financial services across Africa, enabling millions to participate in the global economy. This collaboration is a testament to our vision to building an inclusive digital ecosystem that leaves no one behind,” adds Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard EEMEA.