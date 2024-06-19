Share
The Edge IoB Short 3 v3
This unusual-looking cap could help patients with epilepsy, depression and Alzheimers. Brain science start-up Neuroelectrics is developing therapies that it says will improve the lives of people living with brain disease. Before a patient can use the technology, Neuroelectrics builds a replica of their brain, known as a NeuroTwin. Tap the linked video to learn more. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Wed, 19 Jun 2024 18:00:31 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.