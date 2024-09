Share

The Global African Hydrogen Summit 2024

The emerging global hydrogen economy faces significant challenges such as the complex and capital-intensive value chain. However, for many African countries, hydrogen offers a major opportunity to sustainably harness existing resources to meet the growing demand for energy. CNBC Africa brings key voices from the Global African Hydrogen Summit about Africa's strategy to be part of the Global Energy Map.

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 15:20:09 GMT