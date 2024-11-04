Black investors in GPI, almost 100% of whom supported the transaction, were directly and negatively affected by the decision. GPI had its competitiveness damaged as a black-owned company and the precedent damaged the competitiveness of HDI-owned investment firms in general. The Commission lost sight the fact that HDIs must be allowed to realise value by exiting investments when they see fit, as well as invest in alternative assets, thereby increasing black ownership elsewhere. Ultimately, the then Minster of the Department of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, and the parties came to an out-of-court arrangement, which included imposing an employee share ownership trust. But the damage was done – the arbitrariness of how public interest considerations were applied was clear for all to see.

In the Vodacom-Maziv case, the Competition Tribunal has yet to release its reasons for blocking the deal. However, they are largely expected to relate to concerns about market concentration. But not all market concentration is created equally. In certain sectors, notably renewable energy and telecommunications, concentrated players are better positioned to invest in the infrastructure necessary for growth and inclusion. They can achieve the economies of scale needed for lower prices and more efficient operations. In this case, having larger players is not anti-competitive — it stimulates a more competitive economy overall.