However, the increased penetration of internet connectivity, mobile, and smart devices in Africa has seen young people on the continent embrace the use of social media to advance their education by accessing information and learning materials in real-time, helping them connect with other learners, educators, and mentors across geographical boundaries.

To give deeper insights into how young people are using social media for education and learning, the November edition of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Mondays Africa featured views and opinions of undergraduate students from the United States International University of Africa (USIU-Africa) in Nairobi, Kenya. The discussions contextualized how young people at higher-learning institutions use social media to research, participate in discussion groups, communicate with lecturers, and collaborate with peers on group assignments. Through social media tools and platforms, young people are understanding the world in a way previous generations did not and are gaining exposure to diverse learning experiences.