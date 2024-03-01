Share
The President Of Peacock On The NFL, The Olympics And The Future Of Streaming
In this full interview, CNBC’s Julia Boorstin sits down with Peacock president, Kelly Campbell, to discuss its deal to exclusively stream the NFL’s AFC Wild Card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, as well as the importance of sports in its streaming strategy. Produced and Shot by: Andrew Evers Edited by: Sydney Boyo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Senior Field Producer: Stephen Desaulniers Additional Camera: Eric Clark
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 17:00:15 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.