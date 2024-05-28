Kariuki’s views are in line with the role played by AI, a phrase that has technology geeks’ antennas up in the air but whose full impact is yet to be felt especially in developing countries. In education, AI presents opportunities and challenges—opportunities in that it can teach students new things with individualized perspectives. On the other hand, the key challenge for educators and policymakers is the need to change their mindsets to incorporate the new reality.

“AI is coming and is very disruptive as people grapple with what it can do,” says Matthew Grollnek, Future of Work Lead at the Mastercard Foundation. “People are grappling with what it can do, while few know the answers. Some people think it is scary and that we will not be able to contain it. It will present a big shift as education moves to a new system replacing one that has been there for over 100 years. The question is how to maximize the benefits and address the risks.”