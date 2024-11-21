CNBC Logo
    The tech startup disrupting traditional pregnancy care

    Being pregnant and giving birth is safer than it's ever been. According to the World Health Organization, maternal deaths dropped by about 34% between 2000 and 2020. Yet despite these improvements, a maternal death occurred almost every two minutes in 2020, and there are about 6,500 newborn deaths every day. Singaporean medical technology startup Biorithm hopes to help solve this problem through mobile technology and data science. "Women's health care has not been innovated in decades, and it's not addressed the needs of the modern woman," said Amrish Nair, Biorithm's co-founder and chief technology officer. "Understanding this is how we can deliver healthcare to the mother at a point of convenience," Nair told CNBC Tech: The Edge. Founded by doctors and engineers, the company has developed a maternity care platform called Femom, which allows clinicians to deliver care to mother and baby, anytime, anywhere. "Biorithm is really all about ending preventable poor outcomes in pregnancy, and we hope to achieve that through improving access to care by developing remote monitoring technologies, allowing patients to take the hospital to their home," Nair said. Watch the video above to see how Femom works. #CNBC #MedTech #FemTech ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 21 Nov 2024 04:00:19 GMT

