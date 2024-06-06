Typical compensation packages for chief executives who run companies in the S&P 500 rose nearly 13% last year, the AP reports. And roughly two dozen chief executives in the survey saw a pay bump of 50% or more.

Workers, on the other hand, saw wages rise by 5.2% in the last year, just above the rate of inflation, with some of the biggest gains going toward the lowest-paid workers. The median S&P 500 employee earned $81,467 in 2023.