The world’s ‘most advanced’ humanoid robot
Ameca is the latest and most advanced iteration of two-decades of robot development from Engineered Arts, a humanoid manufacturer based in Cornwall, England. Find out more by watching the linked video. #CNBC #HumanoidRobot #Ameca ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Thu, 17 Oct 2024 14:00:29 GMT