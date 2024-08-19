The country’s coal shipments fell to a three-decade low of about 47 million tons per year in 2023 as state-owned ports and rail company Transnet struggled to move sufficient volumes to ports due to lack of locomotives and spares, as well as cable theft and vandalism of infrastructure.

Coal shipments could rise to more than 50 million tons per year from 2025, Ndlovu said. Transnet’s rail unit moved about 76.47 million tons of the fossil fuel in 2017.