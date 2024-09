Share

Tier-1 banks’ H1’24 earnings to lift equities sentiment

Analyst at Assar Investments, Muktar Mohammed says going by the positive impact of Zenith Bank and Stanbic IBTC half-year earnings and dividend announcement on the equities market, a similar trend is expected as the market awaits results from GTCO, Access Bank and UBA. He joins CNBC Africa to discuss more dynamics that will impact market movements going forward beyond September?

Wed, 04 Sep 2024 15:06:56 GMT