More than a century after the first U.S. billionaire (in measurable dollar terms), the question of who will be first to reach the trillionaire mark continues to fascinate. At least a half-dozen companies have done it, most recently Berkshire Hathaway, which topped $1 trillion just before Warren Buffett’s 94th birthday. Nvidia is now at $2.6 trillion, having hit the 13-figure club last year.

And what about individuals? According to a new report from Informa Connect Academy, which predicts trillionaire status based on average annual growth rate in wealth, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will likely be the first trillionaire.