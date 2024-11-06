Neither Trump nor Harris has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, but after NBC News projected he will win Pennsylvania, the former president was just four electoral votes short of that goal.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president,” Trump told supporters at the West Palm Beach, Florida, Convention Center, where he was flanked by family members and top members of his campaign.