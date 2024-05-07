Share
Turkey halts all trade with Israel until a permanent ceasefire is reached in Gaza
Turkey has halted all trade with Israel until a permanent ceasefire is reached in Gaza. Israel is one of the top 20 destinations for Turkish products, and imported goods and services worth $5.4 billion last year. Ankara has blocked both exports and imports and called on Israel to allow an "uninterrupted and sufficient" flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.
