Share

Turnover in NAFEM rises 74% to $22.88bn in H1’24

Traders at UBA expect the lingering quiet market trend to persist due to illiquidity in the system. Meanwhile, the volume of dollars traded at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market is up 74 per cent year-on-year to $22.88 billion in the first half of this year. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for mid-week market movements.

Wed, 03 Jul 2024 14:24:37 GMT