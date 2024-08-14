The consumer price index, a broad-based measure of prices for goods and services, increased 0.2% for the month, putting the 12-month inflation rate at 2.9%. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for respective readings of 0.2% and 3%.

Excluding food and energy, the core CPI came in at a 0.2% monthly increase and a 3.2% annual rate, meeting expectations.