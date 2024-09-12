The Fed’s attention of late, however, has turned to a slowing labor market. Job creation since April has slowed to nearly half what it was in the prior five months. Central bankers are saying that preventing a broader slowdown is now about as important as the fight against inflation, which in the summer of 2022 hit its highest level in more than 40 years.

Regardless of what the Fed decides when its meeting concludes next Wednesday, markets already are pricing in lower rates. Treasury yields, particularly at the 2- and 10-year duration, are at their lowest levels in more than a year. A recession indicator known as an inverted yield curve has reversed recently, a move that often portends both rate cuts from the Fed as well as a slowdown in the economy.