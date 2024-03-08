Nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9%, the Labor Department reported Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones had been looking for payroll growth of 198,000, a step slower from the downwardly revised gain of 229,000 in January. The December gain also was revised down to 290,000 from 333,000.

The jobless level increased even though the labor force participation rate held steady at 62.5%.