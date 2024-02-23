Share
UBA: ₦1.15trn FAAC inflow to elevate system liquidity
Traders at UBA say though System liquidity was further depressed this week following the treasury bills auction settlement, the expected 1.15 trillion FAAC inflow will elevate system liquidity. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates as investors eye next week’s Monetary Policy decision.
Fri, 23 Feb 2024 14:07:01 GMT
