UBA: Bearish bias lingers despite demand on 2027 bond

Traders at UBA say a bearish bias lingers at the short end of the bond curve despite the increased demand on the 2027 paper. Meanwhile, the market anticipates Nigeria will issue $500 million in domestic foreign currency-denominated bond this month. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 02 Aug 2024 15:02:20 GMT