Share

UBA: Bond appetite remains weak

The fixed income market is in a calm mood as bond appetite remains weak. Meanwhile, Traders at UBA say they expect the bond coupon payment due to have minimal impact on rates. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements and the outcome of today’s OMO auction.

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 14:33:01 GMT