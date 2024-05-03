Share
UBA: Interest seen on 2027, 2034 bonds
Traders at UBA say the bond market is closing the week with mixed sentiments and a handful on interest seen on the 2027s and 2034 papers. For the T-bills side, demand is seen on the short to mid end of the curve with improved supply seen on the long end of the curve. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 03 May 2024 14:38:22 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.