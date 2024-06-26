Share
UBA: Investors await outcome of mid-week primary auction
Traders at UBA say the market is calm as focus remains skewed to today’s Primary Market Auction. Meanwhile, money market rates are expected to increase marginally for the rest of the week due to the bonds and T-bills auction settlement. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 26 Jun 2024 14:08:20 GMT
