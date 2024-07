Share

UBA: Investors favour short-term T-bills

Market activity is primarily concentrated in the t-bills space this week as investors favour short-term maturities amid the hawkish interest rate environment. For the bond side, mild buy interest is seen at the short end of the curve especially the 2033 and 2034 maturities. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Fri, 26 Jul 2024 14:20:30 GMT