Share
UBA: Investors focus on 2038, 2053 papers
Traders at UBA say the local bond market is in a mixed mode with offers seen on the 2038 and offers on the 2053 papers. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 17 Jan 2024 14:12:41 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.