UBA: Mixed sentiment to prevail as liquidity tightens

The bullish trend on bonds seen this week is less intense as investors’ appetite is curtailed by the OMO auction floated this week. Traders at UBA expect prevailing market sentiments at the T-bills side to prevail as liquidity tightens. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.

Wed, 28 Aug 2024 14:29:54 GMT